Nikon's New SLR Leaked, the D60

Ooh, it looks like someone has snuck up behind Nikon and lifted her skirt before she was set to show off her goodies at PMA. (Was that opening sexist? Yeah, it was. But imagine if we used a male metaphor. There would be vomit and tears).

The big news? Nikon is releasing the new D60 DSLR. It's got the same body design as the existing D40 (pictured here), features 10.2MP, Nikon's 3D Colour Matrix Metering II system, Active D-Lighting for adjustable shadow detail, other integrated retouch settings and some pretty extreme dust prevention. In addition to a sensor cleaner, the D60 includes a Integrated Dust Reduction System that constantly chambers air away from the imaging sensor. It's like having a tiny maid in your camera. And hopefully we'll have a hands-on later this week (of the camera). [photographybay]