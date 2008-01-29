Nikon obviously couldn't let PMA pass without its own fresh volley into the cutthroat consumer-level DSLR market: Enter the D60. It's a D40X refresh, not a whole new cam built from scratch—it still has the same 10.2-megapixel image processor and body, but Nikon has added some spicy new potatoes to the meat to keep it competitive with Canon's latest EOS Rebel, like a schnazzy stop-motion moviemaker.
Nikon D60 Basically a D40x Plus Stop Motion and a Few New Tricks
