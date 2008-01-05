Nightvision For Any Car: FLIR PathfindIR

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

flir.pngThe Bottom line: Remember that urban tale of the drug running lambo doing 200mph runs using merely nightvision? FLIR, used to making commercial nightvision systems for law enforcement, marine, and airborne vehicle has trickled the tech into civilian hands. The PathfindIR is their first infrared nightvision adaptable for any car, although they'll be demo'ing at CES in a BMW. The camera (below) gets mounted in a grill, and the AV output hooks into any LCD and even some dashboard nav systems. The video looks to be a relatively low res 320 x 240, with a wide 36º H x 27º V field of view. The best news: the IR system lets cars see 5x further than high beams.
The catch: Staring at a LCD on your dash sound dangerous. Demo video after the jump.


pathfinderIR.jpg

