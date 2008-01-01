How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Next-Gen Asus Eee PC Packs WiMax, 8.9-Inch Screen

britneeee.jpgIt looks like the next version of the Eee PC will feature WiMax goodness, per this listing for a CES event on Asus's site:

WiMAX Today. WiMAX Tomorrow: An Official ASUS/ Intel/ Sprint Joint Launch
Join ASUS, Intel and Sprint to learn about the state of WiMAX technology, preview next-generation mobile solutions (including the next generation EeePC) and immerse yourself in tomorrow's wireless protocol.

That's on Jan. 7, and we'll definitely be there. Now about the bigger screen.

According to Taiwanese paper Commercial Times (reliability factor of Taiwanese papers is about a 5.5 out of 10, generally speaking) run through the cold Google translation machine, "Currently Eee PC seven inches mainly by the Friends of the supply, and with the new Asus eight.9-inch Eee PC forthcoming". Also: "It is understood that in January next year, Asustek also Eee PC, the new specifications will be listed in addition to the screen some of the current seven inches, will join the eight.9-inch screen."

After we press blend on the rumour mixer, we come up with a new Eee PC launching at CES with an 8.9-inch screen and WiMax, which sounds like hot stuff, though the price point is likely to be a bit higher than machine-moving $US399. We're pretty psyched to see it, either way. [Asus, Commercial Times (trans.) via Electronista]

