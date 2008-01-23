How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

NextG Just Doesn't Cut the Mustard According to the Government

Mobile phone tower.jpgSarah over at our sister site Lifehacker had this up yesterday, but the new Rudd Government isn't satisfied that Telstra's NextG network provides adequate coverage for rural Australia. So what do they do? They step in to postpone the telco's proposed shut-off date for their CDMA network.

So if you are a bushy not prepared to make the move to NextG, you now have until April 28 (it was supposed to shut down on January 28) to enjoy making mobile phone calls before your already limited coverage disappears faster than you can say, "hello" into a now-useless mobile phone.

On a side note, I can't help but think that this move by the government is going to strain their relationship with Telstra over their proposed new broadband network.

[Lifehacker  — Thanks Sarah!]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles