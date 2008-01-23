NextG Just Doesn't Cut the Mustard According to the Government

Sarah over at our sister site Lifehacker had this up yesterday, but the new Rudd Government isn't satisfied that Telstra's NextG network provides adequate coverage for rural Australia. So what do they do? They step in to postpone the telco's proposed shut-off date for their CDMA network.

So if you are a bushy not prepared to make the move to NextG, you now have until April 28 (it was supposed to shut down on January 28) to enjoy making mobile phone calls before your already limited coverage disappears faster than you can say, "hello" into a now-useless mobile phone.

On a side note, I can't help but think that this move by the government is going to strain their relationship with Telstra over their proposed new broadband network.

[Lifehacker — Thanks Sarah!]