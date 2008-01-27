Nex-Sys Corner V1 Desk is Comfy, Costly

When you spend more time at your computer than Big Bird spends in Sesame Street, you're going to need to be comfortable. The Nex-Sys Corner V1 Desk tries to address the issue. You may mistake the luxury sit-up for another rock band peripheral kit, but don't be fooled. The Corner V1 has support for 2.1 speakers, height adjustable flat screen monitor and comes with a custom car seat to suit your disposition on the day you spend 1700-freaking-US-dollars on a desk and chair.

Sure, it is available in a range of colours, is completely hand-crafted and offers levels of comfort you last experienced in your mother's womb, but US$1700? It seems a little steep for a desk and chair set only the 40-year old virgin would ever own. Mind you, as our lives are going that way anyhow, we might as well be cozy getting there. [Product Page via Mobilewhack]