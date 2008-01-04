Newertech's iPhone Speaker Dock Lets You Rock, Talk, Own Accessories That Don't Match Your iPhone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPhone%20Speaker%20Dock%20GI.jpgNewertech's iPhone Speaker Dock allows you to rock out in between calls, and will further function as a loudspeaker when a call is received or made. The flexible microphone means you will be able to comfortably speak at a distance, with limited loss in calling quality. As if that was not enough, the iPhone Speaker Dock will also charge your iPhone whilst it pumps out your tunes. At $US34.99, it doesn't matter if it's black or white; it's a steal whatever the colour. As well as the dock, Newertech shall be introducing other iPhone specific peripherals.

A headphone jack extender ($US7.99), a microphone extender cable ($US14.99), an auto charger ($US12.99), and a handsfree headset ($US19.99.) The handsfree headset is a welcome addition, as the options for suitable alternatives are somewhat limited at present. [Product Page via Chip Chick]

