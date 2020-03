When a company like Microsoft resorts to look independent in anything, it's a bit of a joke...but we may forgive their humility with their Zune campaign. Two new Zune videos have popped up on YouTube that look like they belong on YouTube. With the feel of an indie music video (and, in fact, the use of indie R&B group Afive2), Microsoft is positioning itself as the alternative to the mainstream. Here's the second spot:

I've liked the other Zune ads better. What do you think?

Thanks Robert!