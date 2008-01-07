Here is the first look at Linksys' new UltraRange Plus N-routers. First up is the WRT160N, a sub-$US100 router, and next is the WRT310N. Check out the gallery below to see them in all of their sleek and sexy goodness. [Linksys]
New Linksys UltraRange Plus N-Routers: Sexy Enough To Hang On The Wall
