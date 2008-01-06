The Blu-ray crowd continues to be the cool kids' party. New Line Cinema is not too surprisingly falling in lockstep with sister studio Warner Bros to go Blu-ray only. (Both are owned by Time Warner.) Upshot: Lord of the Rings on Blu-ray. [Variety, Thanks John]
New Line Cinema Also Joins Blu-ray Exclusive Party
