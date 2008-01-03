CameraPro, a new application available through Installer, brings enhanced options to the otherwise bland iPhone camera. The best feature is digital zoom, which allows you to zoom in pretty close on your scene, albeit with reduced clarity. Grayscale works too, and the images come out very clean. I found a problem with "burst" (an option to take pictures in rapid succession), as the pictures I took did not show up in my camera roll. Also, the resized image option just takes digitally zoomed pictures, and in one instance placed a smaller image into my large image. This is definitely some interesting proof-of-concept material, and I hope that Apple will include similar options in a future firmware update. Check out the gallery to see CameraPro in action.
New App Brings Zoom, Grayscale and More to iPhone Camera
