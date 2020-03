We don't have many details, but this NEC flask phone seems to be a combination of being liquid-powered and touch-screened, and is so crazy advanced that we think it's probably a prototype. According to NEC, however, it's going to be released sometime in 2008. We think it's cool that the liquid inside will drain as you're using the phone, allowing you to see just how much power you have left. Here's to hoping this isn't a Japan-only release. [T3 via Chip Chick via Textually]