How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nanoscope: AppleTV 1973.0

AppleTV may be full of neat new-fangled technology, but we're old school. That's why we prefer this AppleTVesque mod called the Nanoscope. Formerly a 35mm slide viewer, the device was repurposed through a bit of Dremel/cursing to fit an iPod Nano (because it happens to have a screen size not so different from 35mm film). Additionally, a speaker was crammed into the 70s era casing so that the whole family at least two people could enjoy a movie together. Hotness. We'll have to install green appliances to match while waiting for our videos to encode upside down.

Nanoscope6Nanoscope5Nanoscope4Nanoscope3Nanoscope2Nanoscope

[Thanks Mark!]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles