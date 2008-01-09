MyVu Crystal & Shades Pay Homage To Sci-Fi Vision

Sci-Fi eye-wear lovers are finally getting more options when shopping for new shades with MyVu's release of two new models, Shades and Crystal. Both models are geared towards watching video on the go, with what MyVu describes as "glance-down technology with true situational awareness". With this, "glance-down tech" these glasses are even closer to mimicking their Sci-Fi alter-egos, as you might have see on IO9's Galerry of Sci-Fi Vision Systems. We had our own Benny Goldman testing out the new models, and sadly he didn't have many words of praise.

Benny stated, "the new glasses we're nauseating" with regards to the glance-down viewing, but he did report decent comfort when wearing. Each model features a brand new design and new specs over their older Edge model. The biggest difference is in the displays, since the Crystal features a new VGA display which provides the best video amoung the other models and the Shades has the same QVGA display that are in the old Edge model, so video doesn't look that great. Both feature rechargeable batteries and integrated in-ear ear buds, with the shades having a 10 hour viewing time, as apposed to only 4 hours on the Crystal.

Both models are available in three weeks with various colours, making you look way better than Wesley Snipes in any of his Sci-Fi flicks. [MyVu]