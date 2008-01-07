Mylo 2 Gets A Video Groping





If you were wondering what the Mylo 2's basic functions looked liked, we've got a hands on video with the newly designed Sony Mylo 2 that we showed you earlier. The video demonstrates the various Mylo 2 features, such as: upgraded UI, "unsophisticated" touchscreen, widgets, full youtube.com / flash support, 1.3 MP camera, and picture effects. One of the most desired features is the full youtube.com / flash support, which sounds promising, but because of navigation issues it makes viewing a flash video much harder than it should be. So to see for yourself, check out the Mylo 2 hands on video.