Munster Predicts New Cheaper iPod Touch, Buys Black Turtleneck, Jeans

Gene Munster is at it again, now saying that he expects Apple "to introduce cheaper, innovative iPods with Wi-Fi and multi-touch technology." After reiterating his "buy" rating with US$250 stock price target, the Piper Jaffray analyst added "we believe that the iPod touch is the first of several internet-connected iPods that Apple is currently developing." In related news, an anonymous analyst pointed out that he expects Apple to keep releasing "some computers," "new iPod thingies" and "you know, stuff like that." [CNN Money]