How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MTube, the Smallest PC in the World in Action


Maybe we missed the MTube at CES because at 3.34 x 3.34 x 0.78 inches and 5.3 ounces, this Linux-based WiMax- and Wi-Fi-enabled UMPC is the smallest "full featured" computer in the world. Or maybe because we ran out of time and had to run to the adult entertainment expo to keep all our bases covered. Anyway, here are the full specs:

mtube-interface.jpgmtube-standing.jpgmtube-ports.jpgmtube-flat.jpgMTube4.jpgMTube2.JPG

Processor: VIA C7-M @ 1.0 GHz
Storage: 8 GB Flash
Display: 2.8" LCD
Resolution: 640 x 480
Dimensions: 8.5 cm x 8.5 cm x 2 cm
Weight: 150 g
Battery Life: 4 hours
Connectivity: WiMAX & WiFi
Video Codecs: H.264, WMV, RMVB, MOV, FLV, DIVX

[MiniPCPro TV]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles