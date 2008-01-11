MTube, the Smallest PC in the World in Action



Maybe we missed the MTube at CES because at 3.34 x 3.34 x 0.78 inches and 5.3 ounces, this Linux-based WiMax- and Wi-Fi-enabled UMPC is the smallest "full featured" computer in the world. Or maybe because we ran out of time and had to run to the adult entertainment expo to keep all our bases covered. Anyway, here are the full specs:

Processor: VIA C7-M @ 1.0 GHz

Storage: 8 GB Flash

Display: 2.8" LCD

Resolution: 640 x 480

Dimensions: 8.5 cm x 8.5 cm x 2 cm

Weight: 150 g

Battery Life: 4 hours

Connectivity: WiMAX & WiFi

Video Codecs: H.264, WMV, RMVB, MOV, FLV, DIVX

[MiniPCPro TV]