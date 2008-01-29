How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MSI Readying Its Own Ultra-Low Cost Laptop

msi_logo.gifIf you prefer MSI boards over brands like Asus (although I certainly do not fall into that category), you will be happy to know that MSI is planning on throwing its hat into the increasingly crowded ultra-low cost laptop ring. MSI is hard at work on the new device and they are betting on Intel's upcoming Diamondville microprocessor to give it an edge over devices like Asustek's Eee PC. According to an MSI executive, the product should be out sometime in July or August—just a few months after Diamondville is slated to be unveiled at the Intel Developer Forum in Shanghai. [PC World]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles