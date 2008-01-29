MSI Readying Its Own Ultra-Low Cost Laptop

If you prefer MSI boards over brands like Asus (although I certainly do not fall into that category), you will be happy to know that MSI is planning on throwing its hat into the increasingly crowded ultra-low cost laptop ring. MSI is hard at work on the new device and they are betting on Intel's upcoming Diamondville microprocessor to give it an edge over devices like Asustek's Eee PC. According to an MSI executive, the product should be out sometime in July or August—just a few months after Diamondville is slated to be unveiled at the Intel Developer Forum in Shanghai. [PC World]