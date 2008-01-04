How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Motorola Whips Out DHO1 Live TV Mobile Video Player

motovideo.jpg The Skinny: Motorola is launching its DHO1 mobile video player at CES. Details are scant: 4.3-inch screen (how thin is it?), five minute memory buffer for pausing live TV, support for unspecified memory cards and four hours of playback time. It works with the DVB-H, which is the major mobile TV standard in Europe—Qualcomm's MediaFLO is the preferred flavor over here, no mention of how it jibes. The Catch:

It doesn't seem to explode with buttons, so it's probably a fairly dedicated device—who's gonna carry around a mobile video player if they can probably get the same live TV on their cellphone? Also, mobile TV is still pretty bleh. [Reuters]

