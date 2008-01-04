Motorola Unveils CPEi 100 Plug-and-Play WiMax Modem

2008 is shaping up to be the year that WiMax becomes a household name, and Motorola is ready and waiting to collect your hard earned dollars as soon as the hype starts a-rolling. It's just announced the CPEi 100, a new plug-and-play WiMax modem that joins its bulkier CPEi 300 and CPEi 800 cousins. Look for it to drop sometime this year. [PR Newswire]