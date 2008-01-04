Motorola Readies Up Next-Gen MPEG-4 Set-Top Box Army

The Scratch: Motorola is launching a new line of MPEG-4 set-tops designed for HD video and surround sound—DCX. They all rock 1GHz tuners (good for bandwidth-binging HD and VOD) and support whole home networking, which is useful for sharing DVR goodness. The DCX3400 (picture) is a dual-tuner HD DVR, while the DCX3200 is a single-tuner HD set-top and the DX100 is standard def set-top box. The Catch: Whether or not you'll see 'em on your shelf depends on your cable company. [Motorola]