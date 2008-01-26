How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Motorola Patent For Folding, Roll-Up Phone: Moto ROLR?

motorola_rolr.jpgA newly unearthed patent application from Motorola has revealed a design for a mobile that features a foldable / roll-upable display and keypad. While the concept is nothing new, it appears that Motorola believes that it can overcome many of the structural problems that these devices face by incorporating a reservoir with electrorheological fluid beneath the foldable display or keypad. When electric current is applied, the fluid becomes solid. When the current is absent, the opposite occurs.

In other words, when a call comes in, electric current will be applied to the fluid and the display will roll out. Miraculously, the display will transform into a solid state similar to a normal phone. As mentioned previously, this technology could also be applied to the keyboard—resulting in a phone with a form factor small enough to make it a choking hazard. However, keep in mind that this is a patent application, and it could be nothing more than the fanciful musings of some Motorola employee. [Patent Application via Unwired View]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles