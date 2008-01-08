Motorola Drops Bluetooth and Wired Peripherals

In addition to the phones Motorola showed off yesterday, they announced a bunch of headsets for your music listening needs. Here is a roundup of the lot:

• Motorola EQ5 and EQ7. These are Motorola's first entry into the wireless speaker market. The speakers will allow the user to take phone calls in speakerphone mode, with stereo sound. Connectivity relies on Bluetooth supporting the A2DP profile.

• Motorola S9-HD. This new Bluetooth headset is an upgrade of the likeable MOTOROKR S9. SRS WOW HD technology support is added, but styling remains true to the original.

• Motorola S605 Bluetooth Stereo Clip Headset. S605 is a traditional Bluetooth headset. Motorola's standalone Bluetooth headsets are not some of our favourites, but you choose your poison.

• EH70, EH50, EH25 and EH20 wired stereo headsets. Again, these are traditional wired headsets. Nothing exceptional here, standard stereo headsets for on the go music listening. 3.5mm jack connection.

[Motorola PR Release]