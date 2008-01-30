Moto Knocked Out of Handset Business?

From the bestselling cellphone in history to the most ignominious departure of a CEO not related to any criminal behaviour, Motorola's had a hell of a slide, but still, the latest speculation comes as a punch to the chin. Richard Windsor, an analyst with a firm called Nomura International, says that Moto may exit the handset business. On one hand, it could sell the division to Chinese investors, but on the other hand, not even the Chinese really know how to solve Moto's problems. What happened, Motorola? Seriously, what in hell happened? [MarketWatch]