By 2012, two-thirds of all high-def disc drives for PCs will support both Blu-ray and HD DVD, says an analyst at ABI Research. He also added that by 2009, universal drives will cost the same as Blu-ray drives, fuelling the interest in choosing them over a single-format drive. ABI also says that the rumblings about a market for standalone HD processors inside PCs is bunk, and that Intel and AMD will soon smoothly handle HD using standard chipsets. The analyst addressed HD disc burning, too, saying only that for now, consumers will probably stick to burning DVDs for data storage, and that burning HD discs will only really matter when prices on blank media come down. It's funny how technology always comes in to solve problems created by technology. [ABI Research]
Most PC Drives Will Support Both HD DVD and Blu-ray; Format War Endless and/or Meaningless
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.