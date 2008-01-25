How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

More Treo 800w Details Possibly Leaked

treo800w.jpgThere's been a slow trickle of details on the upcoming Treo 800w, but this poster on WMExpert's forums seems to know a little more than everyone else about the phone. He says the 800w will look like a Palm Centro with rounded corners and thin body. It will ship with Windows Mobile 6, but be upgradeable to 6.1 when that hits.

In addition, there's a 2-megapixel camera, Wi-Fi hard switch, Bluetooth 2.0 + EDR, 802.11g Wi-Fi, microSD slot, 256MB memory, EV-DO Rev. A, aGPS (not a real GPS), a 320x320 resolution screen, and front-facing keyboard. The launch date is tentatively April, but this is all based on a guy's posting in a forum, which means it can all be a pack of lies at this point. [WMExperts via TreoNauts]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles