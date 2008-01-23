Moonlight Globes Offer 360 Degrees of Light and Sound

In addition to providing a unique looking home lighting solution, these Moonlight globes double as speakers that can deliver sound in one of three output levels: 120 watts, 150 watts and 200 watts. The speakers can also project that sound in a 360-degree dispersion pattern—providing clear audio no matter where you might be standing.

You can even utilize the globes outdoors (or in a pool apparently) thanks to a weatherproof, shatterproof polyethylene plastic shell that can withstand just about anything you can throw at it. Plus, if you want a different look, all you need to do is change the colour via a wireless LED bulb. Moonlight Globes are available in three different sizes and can be purchased through the website on request. [Product Page via Freshome via Technabob]