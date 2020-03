This little orb is a Moneual I*magine home theatre PC, packed with a Cure 2 Duo 2.2GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, HDMI output and a 500GB hard drive for all your fave music or movies. The big draw here is the design, a matter of taste but we think it's beautiful. We also like the responsiveness of that touchscreen, and are told that if you trick the PC's innards out with an ATI 2400 XT graphics card, it can play back 1080p. Look for it in March for $US1999. [Moneual]