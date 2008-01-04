Mogo Wireless Announces New Portable Cellular Signal Booster

Mogo Wireless has announced a new cellular amplifier that helps users avoid bad signals and dropped calls in areas where service is lacking. The device promises a 10x signal boost using a device that can be plugged into a car power supply or into a laptop via USB. There is also an optional 12V to 110 adaptor accessory for home or office use.

Once plugged in, the mini-tower will instantly (and wirelessly) recognize your phone and begin working its magic without any further adjustment. Mogo is compatible with nearly all service providers as well as all Bluetooth devices and you can expect to see it on store shelves later this year for around $149. [Mogo Wireless via MobileWhack]