Modem Berlin is an Art/Music Space in an Abandoned Cold War Power Plant

The Modem is a new art and music venue opening in Berlin that's being built in an abandoned power plant that used to supply juice and heat to East Berlin. It's a gigantic space, nearly 250,000 square feet in size, and it's full of cold-war-era contraptions, knobs, levers and other fun doodads that are sure to give it a completely unique atmosphere. If the art and music are any good I would say this will be come a must-visit spot for anybody visiting Berlin. Hey Blam, please send me to Berlin to cover the opening, OK? Thanks.

