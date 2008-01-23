Mobile Phones (Not Bitch Ex-Wife, Damn Kids, Idiot Boss) Cause Insomnia

Extensive studies conducted by universities in the US and Sweden show that a certain dose of radio frequency before bedtime causes insomnia. While there is plenty of number crunching yet to come to determine the exact relationships between exposure to 884MHz RF and loss of sleep, the key message from one of the scientists was this: "If you feel you have trouble sleeping, you should think about not talking on a mobile phone right before you go to bed."

In case you're curious, the study consisted of 35 men and 36 women and ran for 18 months. During that time, the people were exposed to the RF radiation at random times. Another control group was observed, but did not receive the RF blasts. The end result was a finding that the cellphone radiation caused not just insomnia, but headaches and difficulty concentrating.

"The ones who were exposed reported headaches, it took longer for them to fall asleep and they did not sleep as well through the night," said Bengt Arnetz, a professor of social medicine and stress research at Uppsala University in Sweden, which conducted the study alongside Sweden's Karolinska Institute and Wayne State University in Michigan. [AFP/SMH]