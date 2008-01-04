Mobiado Introduces Its Stealth Mobile, Er, Stealthily

Made from a block of aircraft aluminum, Mobiado's black Stealth Mobile is inspired by the bomber of the same name. Only 1200 will be made, so expect the price, while not quite as expensive as a B-2 Spirit, should hit you in the pocket. Full specs of the small-buttoned beauty are below.

Band GSM 900/1800/1900MHz

WCDMA 2100MHz

Data GRPS/EDGE/UMTS

Size 109mm x 46mm x 18.5mm (4.3" x 1.8" x 0.7")

Weight 177g (6.2oz)

Battery Life up to 2 weeks standby time

up to 4 hours talk time

Main Display 262k color TFT, 320x240 pixel resolution

Camera 2 megapixel

Video Yes

Messaging MMS/SMS/IM

Email Yes (POP/IMAP/SMTP)

Bluetooth Yes

Memory 6MB internal, microSD card slot

Availability Unknown

Other Speakerphone, aircraft aluminum body, sapphire display and camera window

The Mobiado Stealth was released yesterday, but so far without a price. [Sybarites]