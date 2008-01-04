How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Mobiado Introduces Its Stealth Mobile, Er, Stealthily

mobiadostealth.jpgMade from a block of aircraft aluminum, Mobiado's black Stealth Mobile is inspired by the bomber of the same name. Only 1200 will be made, so expect the price, while not quite as expensive as a B-2 Spirit, should hit you in the pocket. Full specs of the small-buttoned beauty are below.

Band GSM 900/1800/1900MHz
WCDMA 2100MHz
Data GRPS/EDGE/UMTS
Size 109mm x 46mm x 18.5mm (4.3" x 1.8" x 0.7")
Weight 177g (6.2oz)
Battery Life up to 2 weeks standby time
up to 4 hours talk time
Main Display 262k color TFT, 320x240 pixel resolution
Camera 2 megapixel
Video Yes
Messaging MMS/SMS/IM
Email Yes (POP/IMAP/SMTP)
Bluetooth Yes
Memory 6MB internal, microSD card slot
Availability Unknown
Other Speakerphone, aircraft aluminum body, sapphire display and camera window

The Mobiado Stealth was released yesterday, but so far without a price. [Sybarites]

