MIT's 3D Installation Pwns Roger Rabbit

Given that we've covered the topic of real-time 3D animation in 2D video signals before, we must be fairly obsessed with the topic. But placing a 3D CG image into a video signal and manipulating said signal is still, in our book, pretty freakin' cool. Here's a tech demo of 'Installation' by MIT Media Labs. After you are done drooling over their hot camera/display, watch as they place 3D objects into the image and pan around the room. We can't wait until the technology serves its ultimate purpose and Madden places a leaner version of himself on the football field to show "what he would have done" during that last play. [MIT]