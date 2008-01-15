MisuraEmme Wall Combines Home Entertainment With Booze

When we've got enough money to get what looks like a 1500 sqft living room/home theatre area, we're going to load one wall up with a MisuraEmme wall system. Not because it classes up the place in a way that cardboard boxes just do not, but because it combines a sliding flat-screen TV with a self-contained home theatre unit with a bar. Did we mention that it's classy? Because the rest of your home could be an S&M dungeon, but as long as you've got this to greet houseguests when they first enter, you'll still be able to get on the cover of Drunken TV Monthly. [Trendir]