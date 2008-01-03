If you really must have a way to watch those four seasons of Futurama DVDs anywhere you go, this Microvision SHOW handheld projector is the way to go. Not only is it about the size of a first or second-gen iPod, it can shoot out a 848x480 image (DVD quality) that's anywhere from 12-inches to 100-inches in size. It will have a 2.5-hour battery life, and runs off of their PicoP display engine. We'll have to see just how good this thing is at CES, but anyone who's interested in pulling out a projection show anywhere should be hot to trot over this bad boy. [BusinessWire]
Microvision Handheld Pico Projector Can Drive a 100-inch Image
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.