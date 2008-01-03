Microvision Handheld Pico Projector Can Drive a 100-inch Image

If you really must have a way to watch those four seasons of Futurama DVDs anywhere you go, this Microvision SHOW handheld projector is the way to go. Not only is it about the size of a first or second-gen iPod, it can shoot out a 848x480 image (DVD quality) that's anywhere from 12-inches to 100-inches in size. It will have a 2.5-hour battery life, and runs off of their PicoP display engine. We'll have to see just how good this thing is at CES, but anyone who's interested in pulling out a projection show anywhere should be hot to trot over this bad boy. [BusinessWire]