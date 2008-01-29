Microsoft Still Isn't Going Blu-ray, Really

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

nodeal.jpg1UP posted an interview from CES with Jeff Bell, Microsoft's Corporate VP of Global Marketing for Interactive Entertainment, in which he mentions that Microsoft has "been talking to Blu-ray all along." The natural specu-reaction is that Microsoft/Blu-ray might be on. Well, it's not.

If you remember way back to the beginning of January—the same time as 1UP's interview with Jeff Bell—Microsoft's Albert Pennello made a similar hedge, that they could consider going Blu-ray, if the planets aligned, the sun died and Sony-branded unicorns blotted out the sky. He then came back to us to spell out in (almost) more ways than we could count that Microsoft is totally not going Blu-ray.

HD DVD isn't dead until Toshiba says it is, and even then, we wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft took its sweet time coming around to the other format, intentionally or otherwise. [1UP]

