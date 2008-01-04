Microsoft Says "I'm Sorry" for Xbox Live Outages With Free Live Arcade Game

Okay, hackers with Cheez Whiz in their veins apparently aren't behind the Xbox Live outages. We are. Record signups and numbers of people are online, so "as a result of this massive increase in usage," the service got all wonky, sez Live's General Manager Marc Whitten. But they're super sorry, and to make up for it they're "offering all of our Xbox LIVE members around the world access to a full Xbox LIVE Arcade game that will be available to download free of charge."

Specific details on the deal are coming in a few weeks, though fingers crossed we'll have some choice in the game that'll occupy space on our hard drives, 'cause a lot of the games are crap I'd never play, and getting one of those would weirdly annoy me more than just receiving a nicely worded apology. Which, coincidentally, is reproduced below. [Major Nelson]