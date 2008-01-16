How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft Picks Worst Day of the Year to Announce Red Zune 80 for Valentine's Day

redzune.jpgHey Microsoft, did you really think you were going to eat into MacWorld coverage by announcing a new paintjob for the Zune 80 for Valentine's Day? You can't just cut into someone else's party like that; it'd be like Apple announcing some major product during CES or something. If you are so inclined to get a red Zune for your sweetie for V-Day, though, be sure to order by Feb. 4.

Red Zune 80GB and New Collection of Artwork Debut on Zune Originals Customizable gift options and themed playlists from Zune Marketplace help consumers share the love this Valentine's Day

Responding to consumer excitement for the Zune 80GB, Microsoft is making the popular wireless media player available in red via Zune Originals, just in time for Valentine's Day. Inspired by the themes of love and sharing, an exclusive collection of 20 new laser-engraved designs will also be available to consumers for a limited time at the Zune Originals Web site. Zune Marketplace will also feature Valentine's Day themed playlists that can be shared with friends or loved ones via Zune-to-Zune wireless sharing or the Zune Social online music community.

