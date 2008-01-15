Microsoft Customer Service Makes a Follow-Up Call 10 Years Too Late

Here's a call you never expect to get: a customer service followup from Microsoft… ten years after the first call. That's exactly what happened to a guy who had called the big M way back on January 7, 1998. On the 8th of this month, he got a followup call to make sure everything was going OK. A nice gesture, but what really makes it a great story is that his copy of Windows ME still sucks. You'd think they'd have resolved those problems by now, wouldn't you? The real reason for the delayed call is pretty simple: a typo. Yep, they put in 08 instead of 98. Understandable, I suppose. [Consumerist]