Microsoft Customer Service Makes a Follow-Up Call 10 Years Too Late

oldiescomputer.jpgHere's a call you never expect to get: a customer service followup from Microsoft… ten years after the first call. That's exactly what happened to a guy who had called the big M way back on January 7, 1998. On the 8th of this month, he got a followup call to make sure everything was going OK. A nice gesture, but what really makes it a great story is that his copy of Windows ME still sucks. You'd think they'd have resolved those problems by now, wouldn't you? The real reason for the delayed call is pretty simple: a typo. Yep, they put in 08 instead of 98. Understandable, I suppose. [Consumerist]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

