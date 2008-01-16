Meet MacBook Air's Kids: Ethernet and SuperDrive Peripherals

If the MacBook Air is the mother of all slimline notebooks, then these two must be her offspring: you may have to ferry them around a lot if you watch DVDs or use wired surfing while you're on the road. While the Superdrive is a slot-loading 8x number in an aluminium jacket, and weighing just over a pound, the ethernet adapter looks to be a standard Apple white, and gives you that RJ-45 connector for 10/100BASE-T support that everyone's talking about. Combined together they take up around 25 cubic inches we think, showing just how skinny the Air itself actually is at 52 cubic inches:

Here's the beef on the $US99 Superdrive:



Slot-loading



Built-in short USB cord



Works with DVD±R DL, DVD±RW, CD-R/RW



Slightly bigger than a CD case at 5.47 x 5.47 x 0.67 inches



1.09 lbs



The $29 Ethernet adaptor specs:



RJ-45 socket for 10/100BASE-T Ethernet



Built-in 4.6 in USB cord



Bus-powered USB 2.0



Both, unsurprisingly, are shipping in 2-3 weeks from the Apple store.





[Apple and AppleInsider]