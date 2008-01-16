Meet MacBook Air's Kids: Ethernet and SuperDrive Peripherals

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

mummy.jpgIf the MacBook Air is the mother of all slimline notebooks, then these two must be her offspring: you may have to ferry them around a lot if you watch DVDs or use wired surfing while you're on the road. While the Superdrive is a slot-loading 8x number in an aluminium jacket, and weighing just over a pound, the ethernet adapter looks to be a standard Apple white, and gives you that RJ-45 connector for 10/100BASE-T support that everyone's talking about. Combined together they take up around 25 cubic inches we think, showing just how skinny the Air itself actually is at 52 cubic inches:

Here's the beef on the $US99 Superdrive:

  • Slot-loading
  • Built-in short USB cord
  • Works with DVD±R DL, DVD±RW, CD-R/RW
  • Slightly bigger than a CD case at 5.47 x 5.47 x 0.67 inches
  • 1.09 lbs

The $29 Ethernet adaptor specs:

  • RJ-45 socket for 10/100BASE-T Ethernet
  • Built-in 4.6 in USB cord
  • Bus-powered USB 2.0

Both, unsurprisingly, are shipping in 2-3 weeks from the Apple store.
apple-mbair-superdrive-1.jpg

[Apple and AppleInsider]

