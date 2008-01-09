I just ventured into the bowels of the International Pavilion, a separate building beyond the North Hall that's home to tons of tiny booths of companies from Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. Basically, it's full of power supplies, shitty digital picture frames and knockoffs. So many knockoffs. Take a look through our gallery and try to spot ripoff versions of the iPod nano, touch, and classic, the Sidekick, and even the Ocean. All high quality, I'm sure.
Media Player Knockoff Hall of Shame
