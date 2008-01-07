The Goods: Maxtor's BlackArmor portable hard drive differentiates itself from other portable HDs—a market already crowded with schway-looking options—by being a data security badass, the most hardcore of any external storage. It uses gov't-grade AES encryption at the hardware level, so everything on the drive is encrypted and it's harder to bust. Did we mention it looks like straight off an Area 51 drone's office desk? The Drag: It's only 160GB (there's way bigger), and aesthetically pleasing peace of mind is expensive, almost a buck a GB at $US150.
Maxtor BlackArmor Portable HD Looks Like Area 51 Gear, Locks Your Data Down Just as Tight
