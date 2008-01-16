How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Maxell's iPod Dock — "Death Occurs From the Sound of Time," Apparently

TEMP-Image_3_1.jpgRather like a cross between a classic desk lamp and a mini zeppelin, the MXSP-4000TD from Maxell hits the shops in Japan at the end of this month. I'm not quite sure what the company means by its rather apocalyptic boast, but it sure makes for a good headline. Specs and yet more strange claims by Hitachi-Maxell below the gallery.

maxelldockmaxelldockmaxelldockmaxelldockmaxelldock

Boasting 44-millimetre cones and remote control, the 2 x 5W speakers measure 220 x 170 x 240, weigh 870 grams and are described by Hitachi as "for adult use." Hmm. I think he means that it is the sort of product that appeals to executives, rather than something perv-a-licious. [Impress through Google Translate]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles