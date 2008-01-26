How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Marshall MXL USB.009 is First 24-bit USB Microphone

MXL.jpgMarshall says that their new MXL USB.009 USB microphone is the first in the world to record at 24-bit/96 kHz without needing some expensive A/D converter. The 24-bit sampling gives your tracks very high-resolution detail for your mixing, capturing every single detail of your off-key singing. The mike has a gold sputtered diaphragm, with a high dynamic range of 114 dB; it also has a headphone jack for zero-latency monitoring and comes with a stand and flight case. Compatible with Macs and PCs, it's out later in the US Spring for US$400. [Futuremusic and Yahoo]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles