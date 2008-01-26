Marshall MXL USB.009 is First 24-bit USB Microphone

Marshall says that their new MXL USB.009 USB microphone is the first in the world to record at 24-bit/96 kHz without needing some expensive A/D converter. The 24-bit sampling gives your tracks very high-resolution detail for your mixing, capturing every single detail of your off-key singing. The mike has a gold sputtered diaphragm, with a high dynamic range of 114 dB; it also has a headphone jack for zero-latency monitoring and comes with a stand and flight case. Compatible with Macs and PCs, it's out later in the US Spring for US$400. [Futuremusic and Yahoo]