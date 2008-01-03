Make Your Own Mac Tablet in 15 Minutes

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

hackedmactablet.jpgDid you fall in love with the Wacom tablet ? Are you also not rich enough to afford a $4,500 tablet? I feel your pain. But hey, why drop all that coin on a new one when you can turn your Mac laptop into a tablet in a mere 15 minutes for way less money? Walk with me.

By taking an older Wacom tablet, the Wacom Intuos2, and attaching it to an old MacBook, you've got yourself a slick little number that'll let you draw right on the screen. And it doesn't take all that much work, although if you're especially lousy with a screwdriver you might still be intimidated by the project. But hey, what would be worse, spending $4,500 on a new tablet or potentially breaking your laptop to create a lower-quality one for cheaper? That's a good question, actually. I leave the ball in your hands. [Instructables]

