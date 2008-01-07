Make a Lamp That is Straight Out of Tron

It is not hard to see where designer Greg Madison got his inspiration from for the Madylight —namely sci-fi movies and video games. He believes that one of the common threads between these mediums is "luminescent shapes which represent electronic circuits or magic spells." So the goal was to reproduce these shapes in everyday objects —like a lamp. It looks awesome, and the best part is that it is not all that difficult to make yourself. Hit the jump for a video and a link to the complete instructions.