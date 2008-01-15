Alright, so even though Microsoft is giving everyone a free Xbox Live Arcade game because they feel bad about the outages—or want to stem a bubbling revolt—a trio of Texan greedmongers sued over it. Result: No more Xbox Live status updates from Major Nelson, whose mouth has now been covered with legal red tape. Guess we'll know it's fixed when it's fixed now. Thanks, assholes, we hope it's worth the fat pot of nothing you'll get out of it. [Major Nelson via Kotaku]
Major Nelson Xbox Live Status Updates Silenced by BS Lawsuit
