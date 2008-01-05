Mad Katz, maker of mediocre third-party gaming peripherals, has just signed a deal with MTV and Harmonix to start pumping out instruments for Rock Band of both the wireless and wired variety. On the one hand, having cheap, wireless Rock Band equipment would be awesome for people who want to get a bass player rocking with them. On the other hand, if the first-person peripherals are failing left and right, what do you think the rate of success on Mad Katz's take on them will be? 75%? 50%? It might not be pretty. After the jump, Mad Katz's announcement as well as an amazing video of Conan O'Brien and his staff playing Rock Band.

"This agreement with MTV Games represents a natural opportunity for Mad Catz to combine our core competencies of producing and distributing high-quality accessories with the entertaining experience of Rock Band's interactive controllers," said Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "Mad Catz will produce premium instruments, allowing gamers and music fans to experience music in an entirely new light while taking on the personality of their favorite music idols." "The addition of the Rock Band license is consistent with Mad Catz' stated goal to align ourselves with the most attractive brands and highly-anticipated software releases while seeking additional accessory opportunities to further diversify and grow our revenue base. With the ability to appeal to both hardcore and casual gamers alike, Rock Band is one of the most highly acclaimed releases of the 2007 holiday season and beyond."



[Kotaku]