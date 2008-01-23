MacHeads the Movie Trailer Shocks, Revolts, Intrigues Us

If you thought we were Apple fanboys, you might want to check out this video and readjust your fanboy dial. It's a real trailer for a real movie called MacHeads the Movie, which apparently features real insane Apple users emoting for the camera about how Macs changed their lives. They even talked to such Mac whores as Guy Kawasaki and Andy Inhatko, just to lend a little credibility to their movie. We're still not sure what the film's going to be ABOUT (other than the obvious), so stay tuned as we investigate. [MacHeadstheMovie]