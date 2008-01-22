MacBook Pros Getting MacBook Air's Multi-touch Trackpad

We think this is pretty obvious, but AppleInsider says they've received info that the MacBook Pros will also be getting the MacBook Air's multi-touch trackpad feature (which we got hands-on of here). The feature was supposed to be rolled out in another refresh for the MBP line around Macworld, but was delayed in order to get the Macbook Air out on time. There's no good reason why the Pros won't get a feature like this (or why Apple would make this exclusive to the Air), so we're going to go ahead and say don't buy a Macbook Pro until after the upcoming refresh. [Apple Insider]